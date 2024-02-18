BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone bedazzles in a white shimmer sari on the red carpet
Story highlights
Deepika Padukone is a presenter at this year's BAFTA awards and for the special occasion, she chose Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's creation.
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone looked drop-dead gorgeous as stepped out for the British Academy Film and Television Awards on Sunday evening in London. The actress wore a white shimmery sari for the awards night. Padukone is a presenter at this year's BAFTA awards and for the special occasion, she chose Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's creation.
Moments before she stepped out for the awards, Deepika posted a series of photos on her Instagram page. She wore a white sequined saree and tied her hair in a messy bun. She accessorised her look with matching diamond earrings.
Deepika padukone is representing india at the bafta awards looking like bomb 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uMbAKm1XNn— cali🪪 (@mastanified) February 18, 2024
Deepika Padukone arriving at the Red carpet of BAFTA 2024 in sabyasachi saree 🤍 pic.twitter.com/1ET6NOseTH— Deepika Files (@FilesDeepika) February 18, 2024
The BAFTAs announced Deepika Padukone as one of the presenters at this year's awards night earlier this month. Padukone joins a bevvy of international celebrities like Cate Blanchett, Dua Lipa and David Beckham who will be presenting awards.
Considered as the British Oscars, the BAFTAs has had members of the royal family in attendance in previous years. Their attendance this year, however, seems unlikely considering both King Charles and Kate Middleton are recuperating from recent surgeries. King Charles is also undergoing cancer treatment.
Shaleena Nathani, who styles Deepika, posted a back view of the actress' look. "Tonight at the BAFTAs," she wrote.
This isn't the first time Deepika has worn a saree at a global event. She wore a Rohit Bal creation many years ago when she debuted at the Cannes Film Festival. IN 2022, she served as a jury member as the festival and wore sarees designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
BAFTA 2024
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is leading this year's BAFTA nominations with 13 nominations. The nominee slate also includes Bradley Cooper, Cillian Murphy and Paul Giamatti for Best Actor, Emma Stone, Margot Robbie and Carey Mulligan for Best Actress.