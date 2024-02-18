BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone bedazzles in a white shimmer sari on the red carpet

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone looked drop-dead gorgeous as stepped out for the British Academy Film and Television Awards on Sunday evening in London. The actress wore a white shimmery sari for the awards night. Padukone is a presenter at this year's BAFTA awards and for the special occasion, she chose Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's creation.



Moments before she stepped out for the awards, Deepika posted a series of photos on her Instagram page. She wore a white sequined saree and tied her hair in a messy bun. She accessorised her look with matching diamond earrings.

Deepika padukone is representing india at the bafta awards looking like bomb 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uMbAKm1XNn — cali🪪 (@mastanified) February 18, 2024 ×

Deepika Padukone arriving at the Red carpet of BAFTA 2024 in sabyasachi saree 🤍 pic.twitter.com/1ET6NOseTH — Deepika Files (@FilesDeepika) February 18, 2024 ×

The BAFTAs announced Deepika Padukone as one of the presenters at this year's awards night earlier this month. Padukone joins a bevvy of international celebrities like Cate Blanchett, Dua Lipa and David Beckham who will be presenting awards.