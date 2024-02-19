Shocking! A prankster invades stage during Oppenheimer best film win, BAFTA reacts

Something shocking happened when the entire Oppenheimer team stepped up to accept the Best Film trophy at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) awards. On Sunday (Feb 19), a social media prankster invaded the stage and joined Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, producers Emma Thomas and Charles Roven, and star Cillian Murphy on the BAFTA stage.



A man wearing a black formal suit walked onto the BAFTA stage and stood beside director Nolan and actor Murphy confidently as all of them watched Emma give an acceptance speech.



Hours after the ceremony concluded, BAFTA, in a statement, said that the man was quickly detained backstage.



In a statement to Variety, a BAFTA spokeswoman said that they are taking this very seriously.



“A social media prankster was removed by security last night after joining the winners of the final award on stage — we are taking this very seriously, and don’t wish to grant him any publicity by commenting further,” a BAFTA spokesperson told Variety.

While the YouTube prankster's name was not made public by the BAFTA. As per several media reports, the name of the young man who gatecrashed the award stage was Lizwani.



In the video, we can see Oppenheimer director Nolan, producers Emma Thomas and Charles Roven, and actor Cillian Murphy on the BAFTA stage accepting the Golden Mask from Michael J. Fox in the best film category.