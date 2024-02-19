Shocking! A prankster invades stage during Oppenheimer best film win, BAFTA reacts
A man wearing a black formal suit walked onto the BAFTA stage and stood beside director Nolan and actor Murphy confidently as all of them watched Emma give an acceptance speech.
Something shocking happened when the entire Oppenheimer team stepped up to accept the Best Film trophy at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) awards. On Sunday (Feb 19), a social media prankster invaded the stage and joined Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, producers Emma Thomas and Charles Roven, and star Cillian Murphy on the BAFTA stage.
Hours after the ceremony concluded, BAFTA, in a statement, said that the man was quickly detained backstage.
In a statement to Variety, a BAFTA spokeswoman said that they are taking this very seriously.
“A social media prankster was removed by security last night after joining the winners of the final award on stage — we are taking this very seriously, and don’t wish to grant him any publicity by commenting further,” a BAFTA spokesperson told Variety.
Looks like @LizwaniYT broke onto stage during #Oppenheimer winning at @BAFTA #Oppenheimer #BAFTA pic.twitter.com/fWvpWGN1oC— HeWhoGeeks (@he_who_geeks) February 19, 2024
While the YouTube prankster's name was not made public by the BAFTA. As per several media reports, the name of the young man who gatecrashed the award stage was Lizwani.
In the video, we can see Oppenheimer director Nolan, producers Emma Thomas and Charles Roven, and actor Cillian Murphy on the BAFTA stage accepting the Golden Mask from Michael J. Fox in the best film category.
The man walked up on the stage after Thomas asked the other team member to come up on stage, “Where are you? Come on, all of you!” Thomas said, and a few minutes later, a man breaching security walked up to the stage and stood behind the A-listers. The host of the evening, David Tennant, was also on stage at that time.
No one noticed when he stood silently with the team on the stage.
This is not the first time when the Youtuber Lizwani has gatecrashed an award or an event like this. He has infiltrated the Fifa Ballon d’Or and Brit Awards in 2022.
At BAFTA 2024, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer took home the top honours. The awards ceremony took place in London on Sunday night and saw the atomic bomb thriller winning the Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor categories and a few technical awards.