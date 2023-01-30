ugc_banner

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earns Rs 400 crores at the global box office within four days of its release

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Jan 30, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' has created box office history and is the fastest to hit Rs 250 crore mark in Indian box office. The film marks SRK's comeback to the big screen in four years. 

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is continuing its dominance over the global box office. The film has reportedly crossed Rs 400 crore(USD 48.9 million) globally. The film has become the fastest film hit Rs 250 crore (36 million USD) in India. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is SRK's first film as a leading hero in four years. 'Pathaan' is helmed by Siddharth Anand. 

Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Pathaan' is part of the production company spy universe and features Salman Khan as Tiger in a cameo role. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana also have pivotal roles in the action spy film, which was released in theatres on January 25.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday shared box office numbers of 'Pathaan' on Twitter. ", "PATHAAN: ₹ 429 CR WORLDWIDE *GROSS* IN 4 DAYS… #Pathaan WORLDWIDE [#India + #Overseas] *Gross* BOC… *4 days*…* #India: ₹ 265 cr * #Overseas: ₹ 164 cr * Worldwide Total *GROSS*: ₹ 429 cr."

"PATHAAN NEW MILESTONE: FASTEST TO HIT ₹ 250 CR… AGAIN OVERTAKES KGF2, BAAHUBALI 2, DANGAL…* #Pathaan: Will cross ₹ 250 cr today [Day 5] * #KGF2 #Hindi: Day 7 *#Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 8 * #Dangal: Day 10 * #Sanju: Day 10 #TigerZindaHai: Day 10 #India biz."

Adarsh had earlier mentioned that Pathaan had rewritten history with its performance at the box office. "#Pathaan is REWRITING HISTORY…* Hits HALF-CENTURY [ ₹ 50 cr+], third time in four days. NEW RECORD. *Will cross *lifetime biz* of #SRK’s highest grosser #ChennaiExpress today [Day 5]. Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr. Total: ₹ 212.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz." He also wrote, "#Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 2 cr, Thu 2.50 cr, Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 1.75 cr. Total: ₹ 7.50 cr."

Much before its release, 'Pathaan' landed itself in a slew of controversies especially due to Deepika Padukone's attire in the song 'Besharam Rang'. Following objections by a certain section of society, the censor board ordered for a few cuts in the films. 

Opinion: Why Pathaan is a strong rebuke to #BoycottBollywood gang

Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Pathaan' was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

'Pathaan' had a great start from the first day of its release and earned over Rs 57 crore in India. The success of 'Pathaan' is important for the Hindi film industry as it has been facing a lull in terms of film earnings for the last few months of 2022.

