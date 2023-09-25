Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan breaks records, grosses Rs 1000 crore at the global box office

Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan continues to script history at the box office. Atlee's directorial has set another benchmark at the box office as the film entered the coveted Rs 1000 crore (Rs 10 billion) club at the worldwide box office.

The film achieved the feat within 18 days of its release. As per the box office number tracker Sachnilk, Jawan entered the Rs 1000 crore club on Sunday.

Entering the club, the movie has become the third-highest Hindi film globally. The other films that have crossed Rs 1000 crore globally are Aamir Khan's Dangal and SRK's other film, Pathaan.

With Jawan entering the Rs 1000 club, Shah Rukh Khan has become the only Indian actor to have two films in the coveted club, and remarkably both the films came out in the same calendar year.

Jawan domestic box office numbers

The film has received a roaring response from the audience. On the 18th day, the film is set to surpass SS Rajamouli's Bahubali: The Conclusion Hindi version.

On Sunday, the film grossed Rs 505 crore (Rs 5 billion) at the box office. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, ''#Jawan is on the verge of crossing #Baahubali2 #Hindi [third highest grossing film] TODAY… Packs a SOLID PUNCH in Weekend 3… Next target: #Gadar2 and of course, #Pathaan… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.50 cr, Sun 13.90 cr. Total: ₹ 505.94 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice. Note: Nett BOC.''

Shah Rukh Khan's roaring comeback

After a gap of four years, SRK made a shining comeback to the big screen earlier this year with Pathaan. Released on January 25, the film shattered several box office records. Months down, Khan's second release of the year, Jawan, is here, and it has been constantly shattering records since the release.

Directed by Atlee and featuring co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan has established new benchmarks since its opening day.

Jawan Review

WION's Shomini Sen in her review called the film a quintessential Bollywood blockbuster.

"Pathaan reiterated SRK's liberal stance and Jawaan brings forth the feminist side of the actor. Khan has been a vocal ally for women's empowerment for years. In Jawan, sure he plays a mentor of sorts to a bunch of wronged women, but the film celebrates strong women and their might to fight it out. All the female characters are projected as strong women who can take on a goon or two on their own and yet be maternal and soft when the time arises.''



WATCH WION LIVE HERE