Parineeti Chopra shares dreamy photos of her wedding with Raghav Chadha: Our forever begins now
Story highlights
The first photos of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha's wedding are finally out. Fans of the couple had been waiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom on Sunday as they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur.
The first photos of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha's wedding are finally out. Fans of the couple had been waiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom on Sunday as they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur. While the media shared photos of the well-lit Leela Palace - where the wedding took place - it failed to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom as they ensured that they made a private entry to the venue, keeping the shutterbugs at bay.
However, on Monday morning, Parineeti treated fans to a bunch of photos from her ivory-themed wedding to the AAP MP. The photos are stunning, and the bride and groom look deeply in love.
"From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now," Parineeti captioned the images.
The bride wore an ivory-beige coloured lehenga and kept her hair open with heavy jewellery and minimal makeup. The groom complemented her in a white sherwani.
Raghav and Parineeti's love story
The reports of Parineeti and Raghav dating emerged online after the two were spotted together at various dinner dates in Delhi and Mumbai earlier this year. Soon, multiple sources confirmed that Raghav and Parineeti are indeed dating and are planning to tie the knot soon. However, the couple remained tight-lipped until the engagement day.
Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. While their relationship surprised everyone, it is believed that they knew each other for several years while studying in the UK.