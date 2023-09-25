Ranbir Kapoor wows fans with doting dad vibes as he steps out in an adorable cap

There’s one doting father. Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the T-series office for Ganpati darshan (Indian Hindu festival) in the city of Mumbai, and while he kept his look minimalistic which is usually his style, what caught everyone’s attention was his adorable cap. Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a cap with his daughter’s name stitched on the right side.

In viral images and clips, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen wearing an oversized navy blue shirt that he paired with black pants. The cap had his daughter’s name, Raha, stitched in pink.

Ranbir Kapoor is 'daddy goals', say fans

As soon as his pictures surfaced online, fans couldn’t stop gushing and wrote, “Daddy goals.”

Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6 last year. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022. Announcing the baby’s arrival, Alia wrote on Instagram, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's next lineup of films

The two have, meanwhile, kept very busy with their individual filmy careers. Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Ranbir Kapoor is meanwhile gearing up for the premiere of his next, Animal. The project also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol. The film will hit the theatres on December 1. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the teaser will be out on Ranbir’s birthday on September 28.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.