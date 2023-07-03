Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani surprise fans at movie theatre

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani pleasantly surprised some fans when they made an unexpected visit to a cinema hall on Sunday evening. It happened to be the closing moments of their film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, which added to the excitement of the audience. As Sattu and Katha came to life before their eyes, the crowd flared with joy and showered Kartik and Kiara with a heartwarming standing ovation. The two stars graciously stood in front of the massive screen, folding their hands in gratitude towards the audience.

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's post

Both Kartik and Kiara sported matching white outfits for the occasion. Kiara wore distressed denim paired with a white top and a striped blazer, while Kartik donned a white T-shirt and blue jeans. The Shershaah actress shared a video of the memorable moment and expressed her appreciation, stating, "When the audience gives us a standing ovation, that’s when you realise magic has been created, love. A moment to cherish forever. All I want to say is Thank You from the entire team of #SatyapremKiKatha."

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Plot

Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, hit theaters on June 29 and has been receiving a positive response from viewers. Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film also features Supriya Pathak and Gajraj Rao in significant roles. This collaboration marks a reunion for Kiara and Kartik after the immense success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan expresses gratitude

Kartik Aaryan also shared the same video on his social media platform, expressing gratitude not only for the overwhelming response to Sattu and Katha but also for the entire team that worked tirelessly to achieve this result. He wrote: "This Standing Ovation isn’t just for Sattu and Katha but for the entire team that worked tirelessly towards this result. Gratitude."

Satyaprem Ki Katha fans react

The moment Kiara and Kartik shared the video, their fans were quick to react. A fan, who happened to be present at the theater, shared their surreal experience of meeting the actors. The fan's comment read, "I was there, and for a moment, I thought it was a prank, but it was all real, even in my dreams." Another fan commented, "You guys deserve this ovation," while a third fan wrote, "Seriously, the movie is so nice."