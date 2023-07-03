Alia Bhatt shot Tum Kya Mile song in a chiffon saree, just four months after baby's delivery

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh look good together on the big screen. As the two return with their latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, we can’t not talk about their latest song from the film titled “Tum Kya Mile”. Shot against majestic snow-clad mountains, Alia and Ranveer look like they are meant for each other in the year’s most romantic song. While the song will remind you of the countless number of times that Shah Rukh Khan has romanced his leading lady amid a similar backdrop, Ranveer-Alia do justice to the song too.

Alia Bhatt shot for the song four months after baby's delivery

In fact, it is interesting to note that Alia Bhatt looks that great, just four months after delivering her first baby with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The makers released a behind-the-scenes of the song in which Alia Bhatt revealed that she donned a chiffon saree for the song, just four months after having baby Raha via C-section.