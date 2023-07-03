Alia Bhatt shot Tum Kya Mile song in a chiffon saree, just four months after baby's delivery
Story highlights
"Tum Kya Mile" from Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani will remind you of the countless number of times Shah Rukh Khan has romanced his leading ladies. The song features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in a never-seen-before role.
"Tum Kya Mile" from Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani will remind you of the countless number of times Shah Rukh Khan has romanced his leading ladies. The song features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in a never-seen-before role.
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh look good together on the big screen. As the two return with their latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, we can’t not talk about their latest song from the film titled “Tum Kya Mile”. Shot against majestic snow-clad mountains, Alia and Ranveer look like they are meant for each other in the year’s most romantic song. While the song will remind you of the countless number of times that Shah Rukh Khan has romanced his leading lady amid a similar backdrop, Ranveer-Alia do justice to the song too.
Alia Bhatt shot for the song four months after baby's delivery
In fact, it is interesting to note that Alia Bhatt looks that great, just four months after delivering her first baby with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The makers released a behind-the-scenes of the song in which Alia Bhatt revealed that she donned a chiffon saree for the song, just four months after having baby Raha via C-section.
The song, “Tum Kya Mile” has been shot in Kashmir. The making of the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song takes the viewers into the rehearsals. Ranveer Singh is heard saying, “The essence of the song goes along with the way it has been captured. There's a certain lyricism to it.” “It's like a quintessential ode to Yash Chopra kind of love song," said Alia.
Watch the song here:
Alia Bhatt further added, “When I see the final result, I feel so happy that something I can proudly say that I did four months after a baby. So, I really prepped myself up for this. I really wanted it to be outstanding.”
Tum Kya Mile has become an instant hit
“Tum Kya Mile” is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Composed by Pritam, it's written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the song.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is directed by Karan Johar. It's his directorial comeback after over six years. In addition to Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The film will release in theatres on July 28.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.