Ameesha Patel claims Gadar 2 director didn't pay crew on time and was 'unprofessional'
Ameesha Patel alleges Gadar 2 director didn't pay the crew justly. The film starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will release on August 11.
With a lot of buzz for the reboot of Gadar, actress Ameesha Patel revealed shocking details about the film’s set and its director as she claims that he didn’t compensate the crew fairly. Calling Gadar 2 director unprofessional during the shoot, she claims that he left most bills unpaid and most crew members “stranded”.
Ameesha Patel took to Twitter as she made serious allegations against Anil Sharma Productions. She tweeted that “there were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers, and others, etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!! Yes, they did not !! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a v professional company!”
She further claimed, “Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded!”
Not true, say many of Ameesha Patel's tweets
Meanwhile, the tweets have picked up traction as some people who worked on the film with her rubbished these claims. The crew members wrote back saying that this is “false”. Öne tweet read: “This is false everybody got the payment because I am also part of the production..she is spreading wrong messages. Because she is playing a character role in Gadar2, she is not the heroine. The heroine is Simrat Kaur, the star of the future.”
Another wrote, “I work in Anil Sharma Productions. In my 15 years of association with the director and the production house, I have always been treated well. Best of management, best of people. We understand that you want to promote the movie but our movie doesn't need negative promotion.”
When to watch Gadar 2
Previously, Ameesha Patel had given out spoilers for Gadar 2, shocking fans of the film.
Gadar 2 is scheduled for release on August 11. The film will bring back the lead romantic pair of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.
