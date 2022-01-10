Sara Ali Khan on 'Atrangi Re': My grandmother appreciating my performance was a big compliment

In spite of the pandemic, Sara Ali Khan is very happy with the progress she made in her life and career in 2021.

Sara says, “2021 has been quite the bittersweet year. We are in the midst of a pandemic, but Atrangi Re was the small bubble I escaped into that gave me solace and motivation. It gave me great memories to replace the bad ones. It was also a wonderful moment for the family when Jehangir was born and I do try to spend time with him and Taimur whenever I get the chance.”

Sara Ali Khan is overwhelmed by the response she has received to her performance in Aanand L Rai’s 'Atrangi Re'. “My character Rinku and the film 'Atrangi Re' will forever be a part of me. The film has given me a lifetime of memories.”

The feedback Sara has been receiving has delighted her. “It is humbling and very motivating, especially at this early phase of my career. My friends, family, fans, the industry have had some very nice things to say and I’m truly thankful for that. But the fact that I’ve been able to make my parents cry, and make my brother proud, and even my grandmother(Sharmila Tagore)… for me is a huge achievement.”

The girl that Sara plays in 'Atrangi Re' is in love with a phantom lover. Sara confesses she believes in idealized love. “As a girl who’s a diehard romantic at heart, and an idealistic person by nature I have definitely grown up imagining a ‘perfect’ or ‘ideal’ love. In fact in Atrangi Re, the fact that Rinku has a perfect idealised version of her love is so relatable to me. Whether it’s our personal life, or choice of films and professional life, somewhere we all have an idealized version of what we would want or desire in life. Rinku is the same, so am I.”

Incidentally, Rinku the character Sara plays in 'Atrangi Re', is the nickname of her gorgeous grandmother Sharmila Tagore.

How much of her work has Sara seen? “I’ve seen a lot of my grandmother’s work and not just because she happens to be my grandmother but also because she is an icon of Indian cinema. In fact one of the biggest compliments I’ve received was her appreciating my performance in 'Atrangi Re'.”

Sara reveals that her gorgeous grandmother has been receiving congratulations about Sara’s performance in Atrangi Re. “She got messages from her friends and family members appreciating my performance in Atrangi Re, which was very encouraging. The fact that I have been able to make her proud is a huge achievement for me. She will always be the epitome of grace and beauty for me.”

With the Covid pandemic refusing to go away Sara chooses to look at life as positively as possible. “I choose to stay positive and that’s the way I dealt with the ‘new normal'. Of course, spending that extra time with my family, catching up on some books and staying disciplined with my workout regime was an added bonus. I'm working on a film with Vicky Kaushal, which is directed by Lakshman Uttekar.”

Sara doesn’t take the trolling seriously.“It doesn’t really get to me as much and I take it with a pinch of salt. It’s part and parcel of being in this profession and when you receive roses you can’t escape the brickbats either.”