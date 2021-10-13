Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma's 'Antim' to release on this date

Mark your calendars. Salman Khan is going to be back on the big screens soon. His new film 'Antim: The Final Truth' co-starring Aayush Sharma will hit theatres next month.



The film will be released by Zee Studios on November 26.



On Tuesday, Salman announced the release date on his Instagram account. He also shared the film's motion poster, in which we can see Aayush showcasing an aggressive look.



The poster smoothly transitions to Salman, with an equally determined, threatening, look in his eyes.

It's a battle between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the first poster of 'Antim: The Final Truth'



Salman is playing the role of Sikh cop in the film while Aayush will be playing the antagonist.



"#Antim releases in theatres worldwide on 26.11.2021," he captioned the post.

'Antim' is directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films.

