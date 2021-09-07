It's a battle between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the first poster of 'Antim: The Final Truth' 

Salman Khan is taking on brother-in-law Aayush Sharma head-on, albeit on screen in Mahesh Majrekar's new film 'Antim: The Final Truth'.



The makers of the film unveiled the first poster of the film which shows the rivalry between robust gangster Aayush Sharma and the fierce cop megastar Salman Khan.



The poster featuring the two leading men highlights the plot of the movie well which revolves around a cop and gangster with differing ideologies.



A two-hero film, `Antim: the Final Truth` brings two protagonists from entirely two divergent worlds and ideologies in a face-off, leading to a ravening and a nail-biting finale.



This is the first time that Salman and Aayush will be seen sharing screen space with each other.

Presented by Salman Khan Films, `Antim: the Final Truth` is produced by Salma Khan and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.