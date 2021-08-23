Going viral now: Salman Khan looks unrecognisable in leaked pictures from 'Tiger 3' in Russia

Salman Khan’s brand new look from his upcoming Tiger 3 is out.

The actor was recently spotted on the set in Russia as pictures of him in his getup made way to the internet. Salman Khan looks almost unrecognisable in these pictures as he sports a bushy beard, red bandana, a white tee with a red jacket on top.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted leaving for Russia earlier last week along with Katrina Kaif. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi who will play a negative character on the screen.

‘Tiger 3’ is the third installment in Kabir Khan's Tiger films series. The first part ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ released in 2012 while ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ opened in theatres in 2017. Salman Khan reprises his role as special agent Avinash Singh Rathore in the third part while Katrina Kaif again plays Zoya Humaini.