'RRR' becomes third highest grossing Indian movie, set to cross Rs 1000 crore mark

SS Rajamouli has yet again proved his mark!



By crossing all the hurdles, Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer movie continue to dominate the box office record.



After facing so many delays, the movie arrived in the theatres on March 25 and is raking in big moolah. Looking at the worldwide box office numbers, the movie will soon touch the Rs 1000 crore milestone and has so far collected Rs 969.24 crore.

Trade Analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the numbers on his Twitter account.

#RRR WW Box Office



Week 1 - ₹ 709.36 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 41.53 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 68.17 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 82.40 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 20.34 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 17.61 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 15.25 cr

Day 7 - ₹ 14.58 cr

Total - ₹ 969.24 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 8, 2022

Rajamouli's movie has also crossed the total box office earnings of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Secret Superstar'. The period drama has now become the third highest-grossing movie after Aamir's 'Dangal' and Rajamouli's blockbuster, 'Baahubali 2'.



#RRR with ₹969.24 cr BEATS #SecretSuperstar[₹966.86 cr] and #BajrangiBhaijaan[₹969.06 cr] lifetime figure to become the 3rd HIGHEST grossing Indian film of all time. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 8, 2022

The movie is showing strong growth in the Hindi market as well. As per Trade Adarsh, the movie has collected over Rs 213 crore at the box office.

#RRR [Week 3] refuses to slow down, RRRock-solid on [third] Fri... Continues to attract substantial footfalls in mass circuits... Expect higher numbers today and tomorrow [third Sat and Sun]... Fri 5 cr. Total: ₹ 213.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/UdMlOySZxx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2022

''#RRR [Week 3] refuses to slow down, RRRock-solid on [third] Fri... Continues to attract substantial footfalls in mass circuits... Expect higher numbers today and tomorrow [third Sat and Sun]... Fri 5 cr. Total: ₹ 213.59 cr. #India biz,'' he tweeted.

The magnum opus opened with mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike who praised the visual work and acting of the stars. The film also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

