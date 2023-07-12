Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh gives 'final touches'

Karan Johar returned to the director’s seat after seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film is making a lot of buzz these days as it is being heavily promoted on social media. Gully boy actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s second collaboration trailer and teasers have been well received by the audience. Its first song Tum Kya Mile is also a super hit song within just hours of its release. Recently, Alia also released a BTS vlog of the song. Lead actor Ranveer Singh also posted an Instagram story on Tuesday, where he could be seen inside a dubbing studio. Ranveer Singh gives final touches Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh gave the final touches for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. He posted an Instagram story, where the actor could be seen standing inside a dubbing studio. “Final touches #RRKPK @Dharmamovies”, the caption read. This is Ranveer Singh’s first movie in 2023.

The actor must be having his hopes high with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, as Ranveer did not have a successful 2022. Despite doing some good movies the actor could not have a single blockbuster last year. Moreover, after three back-to-back flops (83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus), the actor is back in action. The promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are going on in full swing and both the lead actors are leaving no stone unturned to advertise their upcoming film. Alia Bhatt shared Tum Kya Mile BTS vlog In most of Karan Johar's films, the actors are definitely shown romancing in the snowy valleys. Something similar will also be seen in the love story of Rocky and Rani. In the new BTS video shared by Alia herself, the actor was seen sliding in the snow in a chiffon saree, while Ranveer Singh was seen giving massages to the crew members. Karan Johar was also spotted dancing to the song Disco Deewane. × Also read: Oppenheimer first reactions: Christopher Nolan film is 'immersive', 'stunning' and 'incredible'