Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal the show with a kiss at the Global Citizen Festival

A slew of superstars took the stage at the Global Citizen's annual music festival held at the Great Lawn in Central Park, New York City. With host Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is also a Global Citizen Ambassador, the charity event saw dazzling performances by legendary singers like Maria Carey, and Jonas Brothers among others. However, what left the internet buzzing was Priyanka and Nick's on-stage romance.

After the amazing performance by the Jonas brothers at the 10th annual Global Citizen Live, Joe Jonas called the 'Quantico' actress on the stage. While, he was introducing her as an actor, ambassador and all the great work she does, her proud husband Nick was quick to add, “And I have the honour of calling her my wife. So please welcome Priyanka Chopra Jonas."

Priyanka appeared on stage and greeted her husband and singer with a sweet kiss in front of the cheering crowd. Later, Priyanka also gave a warm hug to her brother-in-law Joe and Kevin Jonas.

Priyanka and Nick have never shied away from showing love in the public and their social media posts, and PDA-filled romance is a testimony to that.



PeeCee was looking stunning at the event in the colourful pantsuit, which she paired with a Global Citizen's crop top. Her multi-colour suit featured a stylish coat with matching cargo-like pants. Chopra paired her cool look with stylish white Nike sneakers.



Meanwhile, her husband was wearing a red colour co-ord suit.



Priyanka also met the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, actress Katie Holmes and other prominent personalities at the event. There photos are going viral.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has also shared a picture with former Miss World Priyanka Chopra Jonas.



Praising Chopra in the caption, Sandhu wrote, ''I couldn’t have asked for us to meet in any other way. Thanks, @priyankachopra for your kindness at @glblctzn … you killed it!✨, '' read more here.