Harnaaz Sandhu meets Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Global Citizen event in NYC, shares pic

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu shared a frame-worthy picture with former Miss World Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In the caption, she expressed how happy she was to meet the global icon at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

In the caption, she wrote, "I couldn’t have asked for us to meet in any other way. Thanks @priyankachopra for your kindness at @glblctzn … you killed it!"

While Priyanka was dressed in a colourful co-ord set and a white crop top, Harnaz was wearing denim pants along with a black shirt and a blazer.

In the comment section, Priyanka left a few emojis. Meanwhile, fans wrote words of praise for the two divas. Many wrote that the two looked like actual sisters.

Harnaaz bagged the Miss Universe title for India last year. She is the first Indian woman to secure the prestigious title in 21 years after Lara Dutta won the pageant in 2000.

Defeating 79 countries, the 22-year-old bought the title home. Previously, she had won LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.

Priyanka, who is a UNICEF global goodwill ambassador, recently addressed the United Nations General Assembly and spoke about the problems the world is currently facing.

PeeCee will feature next in 'Citadel', which is produced by the Russo Brothers and directed by Patrick Morgan.