Michael Cimino joins 'Never Have I Ever' season 4 as Sherman Oaks 'new heartthrob'

'Never Have I Ever' will return with the fourth and final season the next summer and this time Sherman Oaks High has a new heartthrob played by Michael Cimino, who will probably bring more complication in Devi's senior year.



As part of the Netflix Tudum event, a new clip was released featuring the cast members of the series Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewis and Darren Barnet, who are back on the set of the show discussing the new script and the major plot twists.



“The cast of Never Have I Ever is back for Season 4. We just got our scripts,” Maitreyi says in the clip.

In the video later, she was joined by Ben Gross played by Jaren Lewison and later Darren, who plays the role of Paxton

Hall-Yoshida arrives and assures fans that he will be part of season 3, despite the fact he's no longer part of Sherman Oaks as he's now going to an Arizona college.

Hope you've already finished Never Have I Ever Season 3 because the stars are here to give you a little tease of what to expect from Season 4 — including Sherman Oaks High's newest heartthrob, played by Michael Cimino! #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/pMSeGf67DV — Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever) September 24, 2022 ×

While the three are busy discussing the scripts, Devi gets face time from the new character named Ethan, played by Cimino who introduced himself as ''smoldering bad boy,"



It’s safe to say Ben and Paxton already hate Ethan, and as Ramakrishnan noted, “Damn, Devi’s gonna have her work cut out for her.”



The senior year will be thrilling for Devi, there is Ben, who she probably will be dating in season 4, there is Paxton, and now the new school crush, Ethen is there.

In the clip, the Maitreyi also teases that there is a wedding in the final season, but whose? is still a big secret.



The first season of the hit teen drama premiered in April 2020 and instantly become an audience favourite. The series revolved around the Indian American teenager Devi, who has just lost her father and is dealing with teenage life issues, personal life struggles, friendships and complicated love life.

The first three seasons recieved good reviews from the audience. Earlier talking about ending the series with season 4, co-creator Mindy Kaling said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, ''Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense.''

"They can't be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old," she added.



The first three seasons are streaming on Netflix, and the fourth season will release in the Summer of 2024.



