Papa Jonas is 'proud of daughter-in-law Priyanka Chopra' after watching 'The White Tiger' trailer

Priyanka Chopra-Rajkummar Rao starrer ‘The White Tiger’ released its trailer as celebs and fans hype the makers and actors for the film. While fans of the actress couldn’t stop gushing over her and the film’s trailer, father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas shared a sweet message.

The proud father-in-law wrote, "So excited to see this movie. Proud of my daughter-in-law” while Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas double tapped the video and her other celebrity friends too showered praise.

In the trailer, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra play a rich couple while Adarsh Gourav plays their driver, Balram Halwai. In awe of his employers, Balram finds himself in a tight spot after Priyanka Chopra meets witha road accident and it’s blamed on the driver. Adarsh not only manages to escape the situation but also becomes a successful entrepreneur. Mahesh Manjrekar plays a crucial role in the movie. Watch the trailer here.

‘The White Tiger’ is based on the novel of the same name, written by Aravind Adiga. The movie is directed and written by Ramin Bahrani. Ava DuVernay and Priyanka Chopra Jonas serve as executive producers while Mukul Deora produces it.

‘The White Tiger’ releases on January 22, 2021.

