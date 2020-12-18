Yearender 2020: Much-awaited shows/films that returned this year

One of the most anticipated shows of the year, 'Mirzapur' returned with season 2. The immensely popular series takes you in the world of Akhandanand Tripathi AKA Kaleen Bhaiya(Pankaj Tripathi), the uncrowned king of Mirzapur. The Second season witnessed Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit’s attempt to take over the throne of Mirzapur from the Kaleen Bhaiya.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Sadak 2
Director Mahesh Bhatt comes back with a sequel of his earlier 1990s hit 'Sadak', The film is about a man's depression and how he helps a young woman's encounter with a godman, who is out to expose this fake guru running an ashram. The sequel stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.
(Photograph:Twitter)
4 More Shots Please! S2
'4 More Shots Please!': After becoming the talk of the town, the urban ladies returned one more time with the S2. The show moves forward with the story of the four girls. Like the S1, season two was called "the most-watched Indian show on the platform" in May 2020.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kissing Booth 2
After the huge success of season 1, the teen drama moves forward with the college decisions looming, where Elle juggles her long-distance romance with Noah, changing relationship with bestie Lee and feelings for a new classmate.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Dean Parisot's time-travelling adventure, 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' returned in 2020 with the third and final film in the Bill & Ted series. Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, and William Sadler reprise their roles as Bill, Ted, and the Grim Reaper, respectively.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Hostages 2
Ronit Roy's starrer 'Hostages 2' released earlier this year. The S2 story starts a week after season 1, where Handa is still under captivity and the whole crew is about to move to Nepal to perform the bonemarrow operation.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'The Mandalorian'
The much-anticipated season of Disney’s 'Mandalorian' released this year. In the season, The Mandalorian has been tasked with returning his charge, a child, to its people, the Jedi. He begins searching for other Mandalorians who he believes can help him find the Jedi, and is directed to a rumored Mandalorian operating out of the Tatooine town Mos Pelgo.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Breathe: Into the Shadows
Abhishek Bachchan made his debut in the digital world with Amazon Prime 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'. The crime drama revolves around a man, Dr Avinash Sabharwal, whose 6-year-old daughter Siya is kidnapped by a masked man. The kidnapper demands that Sabharwal kills a man in order to get his daughter back. In reality, it is Sabharwal himself who is the masked man, as a result of his multiple personality disorder.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Fantastic Beasts: The Crime of Grindelwald
J. K. Rowling returns once again to take you to her magical world from the sequel of 'Fantastic Beasts'. The new instalment features the adventures of Magizoologist Newt Scamander. Set in 1927, the Magical Congress of the US (MACUSA) is transferring the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald from their maximum-security prison to London to be tried for his crimes in Europe. Grindelwald escapes during the transfer, aided by his follower and MACUSA employee, Abernathy.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Crown Season 4
Netflix's long-running series, 'The Crown' returned with its season 4 and took the story of British Monarchy forward. This season finally introduces Princess Diana and her love story with Prince Charles. This season also brings British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher into the limelight.