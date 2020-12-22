'The White Tiger' trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav's film highlights ugly class divide in India

Netflix released the trailer of its highly anticipated film 'The White Tiger' on Monday night and it looks like a gripping film on class divide.



Based on Arvind Adiga's best selling book by the same name, 'The White Tiger' features Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and newcomer Adarsh Gourav in key roles. The film also features Mahesh Manjrekar.



The trailer shows Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao playing a rich NRI couple who live in Mumbai with their family and Gourav plays Balram Halwai, their driver.



An accident involving the three change their lives forever with the family implicating Balram Halwai for a crime he hasn't done. How he changes his life, becomes a successful businessman and his own mater forms the rest of the story.







The film has been directed by Ramin Bahrani and Priyanka also serves as the co-producer of the film. The film is set to release on Netflix in January 2021.