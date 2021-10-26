Oscars 2022: This is the shocking reason why 'Sardar Udham' didn't make the cut from India

It was announced recently that India’s official entry to Oscars is Tamil drama ‘Koozhangal’ after a jury sat down over 15 films from across the country to select the official film. Among those discussed were Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Sardar Udham’ that was recently released in the theatres, on the life of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in retaliation for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

As people got talking on the internet why Sardar Udham didn’t make the cut to become India’s official entry, a jury member, Indraadip Dasgupta, has come out to explain the real reason why despite being a popular contender, it couldn’t go through. He said that the film “portrays our hatred towards the British”.

He said, “Sardar Udham is a little lengthy and harps on the Jallianwala Bagh incident. It is an honest effort to make a lavish film on an unsung hero of the Indian freedom struggle. But in the process, it again projects our hatred towards the British. In this era of globalisation, it is not fair to hold on to this hatred.”

He added that the film’s production lives up to international standards and praised the cinematography of the film as well. Read our review of the film here.

Another member of the jury, Sumit Basu, said, “Many have loved 'Sardar Udham' for its cinematic quality including camerawork, editing, sound design and depiction of the period. I thought the length of the film was an issue. It has a delayed climax. It takes a lot of time for a viewer to feel the real pain for the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.”

After the real reason came out that decided which Indian film was selected as the country’s official selection for Oscars 2022, netizens started reacting with many expressing disappointment. One user wrote, “‘Not hold on to this hatred’? Of course we won’t, if you promise to not hold on to Kohinoor and the approximately $45 trillion that was robbed from India .”

Another one wrote, “Suppression of the Truth! As always!” Another wrote, “Isn't it casting reality. What if it was a movie on World War 1 or 2 ...you would reject it because it depicts the reality of Hitler's Germany?” Also read: Drugs case: Will Aryan Khan finally go home today?

Every year, the Film Federation of India decides the country's entry into the Academy Awards. This year, the 15-member jury was headed by filmmaker Shaji N Karun.