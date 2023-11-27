Orry's one day earning can give you a mini-heart attack

Orry is the new internet sensation. And every little detail about him is what netizens are only talking about. Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, recently took some time out of his very busy schedule and visited the Bigg Boss house. While he stayed in the house for only a day, but, it was enough for him to become an internet sensation.

Before entering the house, Orry had a fun chat with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. While talking about what he does for a living, Orry revealed that he gets a huge chunk of money for just clicking and sharing pictures with people at parties.

Sending Salman in shock, Orry said that he gets about Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh in a single night for clicking photos with people at their parties.

He told Salman, “People invite me saying that, 'come to my party and pose and click pictures with them, their wife and kids, and share it' for that I get paid.''

He added, ''I earn around Rs 20-30 lakhs for these pictures in one night,” shared Orry.

Reacting to the amount, Salman asks, ''Why do people pay you such a large amount of money for selfies?''

Answering this, Orry added, “After my touch, they feel that they are ageing in rewind. Even their health problems can get solved.”

Orry, who was wearing a T-shirt reading his most famous line, 'I am a liver', also revealed that he actually carries three phones. One for morning, one for afternoon and one for night

He also told Salman that he has five managers, one for food, one for social media managers, one PR manager, and one overall manager.

He said, “2 social media managers, 1 PR manager, 1 overall brand manager, 1 food manager. The food manager’s job is to see what I eat. He will call the restaurants and say feed Orry only 5 edamame or remove all the sugar from the minibar.”

Earlier it was reported that Orry is a wild card contestant. However, he left the Bigg Boss house on Sunday after spending a day

It is Orry's world and we are all 'livers' of it