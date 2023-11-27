Taylor Swift poses with the family of the fan who died at her concert in Rio de Janeiro

Hours before she went on stage in Sao Paulo, Taylor Swift met up with Ana Clara Benevides' family backstage and took photos with them. 23-year-old Ana died shortly after fainting due to excessive heat during the Eras tour Show in in Rio de Janeiro on November 17. She reportedly died due to a cardiac arrest.



Soon after the news about Benevides' death was made public, Taylor Swift took to social media to mourn the loss of her fan. Benevides' family members are still in mourning.



The family appeared somber but smiled as they posed alongside Swift. They all wore matching T-shirts that featured her picture.

After the tragic incident, Swift wrote on her Instagram story, “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

Taylor Swift se reunió hoy con la familia de Ana Benevides (fan que lamentablemente fall3ció durante el primer show en Río de Janeiro), antes de su último concierto en São Paulo. pic.twitter.com/oAWsLqpD4s — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) November 27, 2023

She continued, “I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” adding, “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”



The demise of a Swiftie left many in shock and sadness but they also appreciated Swift's kind gesture towards the family. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “In your world, love is the melody that orchestrates moments of pure connection. Each note, a testament to the symphony of emotions shared between kindred spirits. Let's celebrate the magic of love.”



Another said, “This just goes to show Taylor and her team were in contact with Anas family and are treating them well. I’m happy they got to meet her in Ana’s honor.”