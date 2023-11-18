Taylor Swift mourns tragic loss of a fan; shares heartbreaking note
Story highlights
Taylor Swift expresses deep grief over a fan's tragic passing before her Brazil show. Scroll to read the full note!
Taylor Swift expresses deep grief over a fan's tragic passing before her Brazil show. Scroll to read the full note!
Taylor Swift expressed profound grief after learning about the passing of a fan just before her recent show in Brazil. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the singer penned a heartfelt note, sharing her overwhelming sorrow at the tragic news.
In her heartfelt message, Swift conveyed her shock and mourned the loss of a young and incredibly beautiful fan. Expressing the depth of her grief, she disclosed her inability to address the tragedy during her performance, feeling overwhelmed by the sorrow.
Although the fan's identity wasn't specified in Taylor's post, People magazine reported the passing of Ally Garner Anderson, a 16-year-old who battled cancer and received a gift from Swift during her Eras Tour stop in Cincinnati this summer.
trending now
Contrary reports surfaced, citing Folha and Ana Clara Benevides's cousin, Estela Benevides, confirming the deceased fan's identity as Ana Clara Benevides. Ana reportedly fainted during the concert and was rushed to the Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital. Despite resuscitation attempts at the stadium and en route to the hospital, Ana suffered a second cardiac arrest.
Also read: Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign drop 'Vultures', marking rapper's comeback post antisemitic controversy
The tragic incident occurred amidst intense heat, causing multiple fans to faint during the concert, with temperatures soaring up to 60ºC. Earlier, Swift halted her Rio de Janeiro show due to the scorching weather, addressing the need for water among the crowd and ensuring proper assistance.
Scroll to read the full note!
I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young. I'm not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to saw now that I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.