Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign drop 'Vultures', marking rapper's comeback post antisemitic controversy

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Nov 18, 2023, 05:03 PM IST

Photograph:(Instagram)

Story highlights

Kanye West returns with "Vultures," addressing past controversies in aggressive lyrics. 

Kanye West has made a striking comeback with the release of his new track, "Vultures," featuring Ty Dolla $ign, marking his return to the music scene after facing setbacks due to his controversial remarks. WPWX Power 92 Chicago premiered the song on Friday night.

The track, also featuring Lil Durk, DJ Pharris, and Bump J, dives straight into West's past controversy. The lyrics address his previous antisemitic remarks with aggressive and objectionable lines. Furthermore, West targeted Scooter Braun, his former manager, in the song, stirring up more attention with explicit references.

Reactions to the controversial rapper's song lyrics have flooded social media, with one user writing, "Need a censored version but then the whole song will have to be beeped." Another wrote, "OMG, the language is so bad. My ears are hurting listening to this." A third netizen said, "Sounds like 5,297 other songs on Soundcloud rn."

There had been substantial anticipation surrounding West's collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, with reports hinting at their joint album being worked on in Alula, Saudi Arabia.

West's career had taken a downturn following a controversial appearance on Alex Jones's "Infowars" talk show, where he made sympathetic remarks about Hitler and disparaged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This led to a significant backlash, derailing his career momentarily.

Ty Dolla $ign shared insights into their collaborative project, confirming their work in Saudi Arabia and hinting at an imminent album release.

However, amid his musical resurgence, West's personal life appears to be undergoing strain. Reports suggest a rough patch between West and Bianca Censori, leading to them living separately after a decision to take a break.

Kirtika Katira

