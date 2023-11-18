LIVE TV
Joe Jonas' new tattoo about being 'broken' post divorce goes viral

WION Web Team
New York, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Nov 18, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

Photograph:(Instagram)

Joe Jonas debuts a cryptic tattoo amidst his split from Sophie Turner and custody battle. The ink hints at resilience post-breakup turmoil.

In a Jonas Brothers concert in Edmonton, Alberta, Joe Jonas debuted a cryptic tattoo hinting at his emotional state post-split with Sophie Turner and their custody battle.

According to Page Six, the singer revealed a new tattoo on his right bicep, displaying a William Stafford quote, which read, "I have woven a parachute out of everything broken," adorned in bold black ink. This addition comes after Jonas previously showcased a chest tattoo commemorating his daughter's birthday.

Following an "amicable resolution" over custody involving their children, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, whom he shares with actor Sophie, Jonas unveiled the poignant tattoo. Turner and Jonas filed for divorce after four years of marriage on September 5.

In an official joint statement, Turner and Jonas expressed their united decision to end their marriage, urging privacy for themselves and their children amidst speculative narratives surrounding their separation.

"Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the official statement on their split read.

Addressing the tumultuous time during a previous concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Jonas emphasised the importance of hearing news directly from the source and thanked fans for their unwavering support.

