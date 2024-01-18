Orry says Boney Kapoor is responsible for his fame: 'It was his fault'

Karan Johar ended season 8 of Koffee with Karan on the most exciting note! For the final episode of the season, Karan invited the internet's most loved person, Orry.

Karan and Orry's episode was full of laughs, fun discussions, and many unexpected things that no one saw coming.

Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, recently took some time out of his busy schedule to sit with the very famous director Karan Johar on the infamous couch. While he went on to reveal many things about his very famous public life, his doppelgangers, and multiple affairs, among other things, However, in the recently released episode, Orry revealed the name of the person who is responsible for all his fame, and guess who the person is? Boney Kapoor.

Saying that Boney Kapoor was the first person who introduced him to the paparazzi, Orry told Johar, “If you want to blame someone, blame Boney Kapoor. Blame him. Because the first time I got the limelight, it was his fault. I was attending his daughter’s birthday, and when I entered the gate, the media was like, click, click, click… And Boney uncle, being the gentleman that he is, had come down to receive me.”

''I was so shy, I was shaking. I told him, ‘Boney uncle, they were calling my name’. And he was like, ‘Did you pose?’ And I said I didn’t. He grabbed me by the wrist and flung me in front of the media, and said, ‘Yeh Orry hai, iska photo lo, yeh mera bachcha hai (This is Orry, he’s like my son, take his picture)’. The match was always there, and so was the gunpowder, and Boney just lit it. And now I’m on Koffee, so I should write him a cheque.”

Further, Orry talked about his dating life as he went on to reveal to the host that he's currently dating five people.

''I got asked this question a lot. The last time I was asked, I was like, ‘You know, I am a fashion guy. I am not really seeing anyone. I just want to get married at some point to someone really, really rich and be comfortable and cushy’. Then I started seeing someone and realised this is fun,’ he said “Dating one person is so fun, God damn, date five of them. You’re only young once. Live fast, die young.” “Once you are married, you can’t cheat. If I have to cheat, it’s gotta be now. I am cheating, I am a cheater, Orry is a cheater,” he added.

It is Orry's world and we are all 'livers' of it