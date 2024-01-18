Koffee With Karan finale: Orry says he doesn't want to relate to Deepika Padukone; here's why

Koffee With Karan Season 8 finale ended with a bang as Karan hosted popular social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry on his Koffee couch before giving away his Koffee With Karan awards for the season. KJo spoke to Orry about his rise to stardom, the attention he gets from the paparazzi, and his closeness to a host of star kids, including Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan. Orry recalled a time when Kajol did not know him and shared Deepika Padukone's reactoon when they turned up at an event sporting the same hairdo.



'I have never wanted to relate to Deepika Padukone'



Speaking about the opening episode of KWK 8, featuring Deepika Padukone and actor-husband Ranveer Singh, Orry said to Karan, "Great episode! So sometimes I felt cheated on this season... you just made all our filmstars into real people. When I am watching Ranveer and Deepika speak, I am like 'I am relating to Deepika Padukone'. I have never wanted to relate to Deepika Padukone! Don't relate to me, DP, please. I love you. I am always going to be in awe of her. I remember once we had the same bun, and I said to her, 'DP, we have the same bun.' She looked at me like she didn't know who I was, and I was like, 'I love you for doing that'."

On asking Kajol's security for a 'humble photo' with her



When asked what his first job was, Orry said, "My first job, when I was in college in New York, was for the usher position, a highly sought-after position at the Children Should Wash Their Hands Conference... Not many people know this; I was usher number 3 to Kajol, and she probably doesn't know this. This was in 2013 in New York, I think at The Pierre. She was giving this speech and I asked her security for a humble photo and I was declined."

Karan then responded, "The great irony! Because she wouldn't know that one day down the years, you would be in a million photos with her daughter (Nysa Devgan)." Orry added, "Yeah, life does come a full circle... I love Nysa like she is my younger sister."



