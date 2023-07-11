Watch: Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2 teaser sparks excitement among fans

The teaser of OMG 2, one of the most anticipated films of 2023, is out. The film features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam in prominent roles. Akshay's character is reminiscent of Lord Shiva. The actor played the role of Lord Krishna in part 1 of the franchise.

Pankaj Tripathi shared the teaser of OMG 2. His caption revealed the release date as August 11, stating, "Experience it on August 11, have faith in its power. #OMG2Teaser is out now. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11."

Akshay Kumar also shared the teaser on Instagram, captioning it with "Rakh Vishwas" (have faith). The teaser showcases him in a shirtless avatar, adorned with long dreadlocks and ash smeared on his forehead, portraying the character of Lord Shiva for his devotee, played by Pankaj Tripathi.

The teaser begins with Pankaj Tripathi's impactful voiceover and showcases stills of Akshay and Paresh from the first installment. The video depicts Pankaj and his family facing challenging times, until Akshay as Lord Shiva enters their lives. In one scene, Akshay tells Pankaj, who stands outside the court, "Rakh Vishwas tu hai shiva ka das" (Have faith, you are a devotee of Shiva). Yami's character is kept under wraps as she does not appear in the teaser. This social comedy seems to be packed with entertainment, having a mix of drama, and emotions.