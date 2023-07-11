Watch: Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2 teaser sparks excitement among fans
Story highlights
Pankaj Tripathi and others share the highly anticipated OMG 2 teaser on Instagram.
Pankaj Tripathi and others share the highly anticipated OMG 2 teaser on Instagram.
The teaser of OMG 2, one of the most anticipated films of 2023, is out. The film features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam in prominent roles. Akshay's character is reminiscent of Lord Shiva. The actor played the role of Lord Krishna in part 1 of the franchise.
Pankaj Tripathi shared the teaser of OMG 2. His caption revealed the release date as August 11, stating, "Experience it on August 11, have faith in its power. #OMG2Teaser is out now. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11."
Also read: Preity Zinta gives a sneak peek of her twins' mundan ceremony in LA. See pics
Akshay Kumar also shared the teaser on Instagram, captioning it with "Rakh Vishwas" (have faith). The teaser showcases him in a shirtless avatar, adorned with long dreadlocks and ash smeared on his forehead, portraying the character of Lord Shiva for his devotee, played by Pankaj Tripathi.
The teaser begins with Pankaj Tripathi's impactful voiceover and showcases stills of Akshay and Paresh from the first installment. The video depicts Pankaj and his family facing challenging times, until Akshay as Lord Shiva enters their lives. In one scene, Akshay tells Pankaj, who stands outside the court, "Rakh Vishwas tu hai shiva ka das" (Have faith, you are a devotee of Shiva). Yami's character is kept under wraps as she does not appear in the teaser. This social comedy seems to be packed with entertainment, having a mix of drama, and emotions.
Directed and written by Amit Rai, OMG 2 is the sequel to the hit film Oh My God released in 2012, which starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. After teasing fans with first-look posters, the teaser was recently released on social media.
The film also features Govind Namdev, known for his portrayal of an agitated fraud sadhu in the first part. While the original film starred Paresh Rawal and Mithun Chakraborty, the sequel introduces a new storyline with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi portraying new characters. Arun Govil, who famously portrayed Rama in Ramanand Sagar's TV series Ramayan, is also part of OMG 2 and will reprise the iconic role of Lord Rama.