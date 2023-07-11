Preity Zinta gives a sneak peek of her twins' mundan ceremony in LA. See pics
Taking to Instagram, Preity Zinta shared adorable photos from her twins' mundan ceremony at her Los Angeles home. Take a look!
Indian actress Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough, who welcomed twins Gia Goodenough and Jai Goodenough in 2021 via surrogacy, performed their twins' mundan ceremony, a Hindu tradition also called Tonsure in English, or the act of shaving the baby's first hair on the head, in Los Angeles earlier this week.
Sharing photos from the ceremony, the Veer Zara actress wrote, "So the 'Mundan ceremony' finally happened this weekend. For Hindus, the first shaving off the hair for babies is considered to be a gesture of purification from the memory of their previous births and freedom from the past. Here are Jai & Gia post their mundan ceremony. #tradition #mundanceremony #ting." Check it out below!
Several celebs, including Priyanka Chopra and Bobby Deol, left sweet notes on the post, Meanwhile, Netizens rushed to the comments section to laud the actress for not forgetting her roots.
Preity welcomed her twins via surrogacy in 2021. Announcing the good news on social media, the actress wrote, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."
The actress juggles her life between the United States and India. She often visits India to support her IPL cricket team, Punjab Kings.
On the movie front, Preity was last seen on the silver screen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which was directed by Neeraj Pathak and produced by Chirag Dhariwal.
