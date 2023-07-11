Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles loses $1 million in LA home burglary

Renowned singer Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson has reportedly suffered a significant loss after her Los Angeles home was targeted by burglars. Thieves managed to steal over $1 million worth of jewellery and cash during the brazen daytime robbery, leaving the Knowles family shocked and concerned for their safety.

The incident took place on July 5 at around 10:30 am while Knowles, 69, was away from her Hollywood residence. The burglars were able to gain access to the property undetected, seizing an entire safe filled with her precious belongings, as reported by TMZ.

The absence of anyone at home during the burglary meant that the break-in went unnoticed until later that morning. It was only when someone close to Knowles paid a visit to her house that they noticed the safe was missing, raising immediate concerns about the security of the premises.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident and are seeking assistance from Knowles' neighbours. Police are questioning them to determine if they have witnessed anything suspicious or have any information that could convert into leads. Additionally, security footage from the vicinity is being carefully reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

This unfortunate event is not the first time that Knowles' home has attracted attention. Back in April, a man was arrested for vandalising her mailbox by throwing rocks at it. Despite the incident, Knowles chose not to press charges.

