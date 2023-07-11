75th Emmy Awards to stream in India on Lionsgate Play

Indians are set to experience the glitz and glamour of the 75th Emmy Awards on Lionsgate Play streaming service. The ceremony will be broadcast on September 19 in the country. The Emmy Awards, also known as Emmys or the Primetime Emmy Awards, are prestigious awards that recognise excellence in the television industry. They honour outstanding achievements in various categories, including drama, comedy, limited series, variety shows, and documentaries. The Television Academy is the organisation behind the ceremony. Amit Dhanuka, Executive Vice President of Lionsgate, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Lionsgate Play is committed to bringing the best content to its audiences worldwide." "We are thrilled to livestream the 75th Anniversary celebration of the Emmy Awards in India, Malaysia, and the Philippines. With the live streaming of the Nominations on our YouTube platform, we aim to make this year's event even more special. It's an exciting time for fans, and we want to ensure they have the best viewing experience," added Dhanuka.

Also Read: Succession finale review: A dark, fitting, and unforgettable conclusion to an uncompromising show 75th Emmy Awards nominations We do not yet know which TV shows or TV movies are nominated for Emmys this year. The nominations will be announced on July 12 at 8:30 am PT/11:30 am ET (which translates to 9 pm the same day in India).

Also Read: Explained | Controversy around Friends: A classic sitcom or a relic of a less diverse era? Which TV series will top Emmy noms? This year, HBO's Succession, which wrapped earlier this year, is widely expected to lead the nominations. HBO's own The Last of Us and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso are also expected to get several nods. New Emmy statuette In celebration of the Emmy Awards® reaching its remarkable 75-year milestone, the Television Academy decided to update its iconic statuette, paying homage to its timeless significance. Inspired by the appearance of Halley's Comet, which graces us with its presence once every 75 years, the enhanced statuette represents the intersection of art, history, and talent.

Television Academy President and CEO Maury McIntyre explained the significance behind the new statuette, stating, "We wanted to find a way to honour the historic nature of the anniversary. The Emmy Awards have always been about celebrating excellence, and that hasn't changed significantly throughout the decades. With this in mind, we didn't want to deviate too far from the essence of Emmy herself."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE