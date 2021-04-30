Neetu Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary: Life will never be the same without him'

Last year today we lost Bollywood's most-loved actor, Rishi Kapoor. While the void remains the same everyone is remembering the legend with his iconic films and dialogues.



Marking the first death anniversary, Rishi Kapoor’s wife and actor, Neetu Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared a vintage picture of the them.



Stating how her life will never be the same without him, she wrote, ''All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wisecracks : his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever 🌸 we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on ...."

Kareena Kapoor Khan mourned the loss of her uncle, Rishi Kapoor and shared a monochrome picture of him along with a red heart.



Remembering him, Neetu Kapoor organized a havan puja today. Rishi’s sister Rima Jain told Pinkvilla that she will not attend the ceremony in person due to Covid-19. “Neetu is having an online havan puja, that she and Ranbir will do. We will also be a part of it through Zoom,” she said. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted visiting Neetu Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30 April 2020 after a two-year battle with leukaemia, aged 67.