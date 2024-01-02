Merry Christmas to The Crew: Hindi films to look forward to in 2024

It is a new year and Bollywood has an interesting lineup of films releasing this year. The year will begin with Sriram Raghavan's highly anticipated thriller Merry Christmas featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. January will also witness Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone playing pilots in Fighter. The middle of 2024 will have big actioners like Singham 3 and Yodha and Rhea Kapoor's backed The Crew featuring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.



It is a mixed bag, really and cinema lovers couldn't be happier. Will it be as satisfying as 2023 was for Bollywood in terms of earnings is something we will have to wait and watch.



Here are the most anticipated Hindi films of 2024

Merry Christmas



Master storyteller Sriram Raghavan returns to the big screen after six years with a thriller called Merry Christmas. The trailer and its lead pair- Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi- have got everyone very curious. The romantic thriller will be released on January 12.

Fighter



Fighter jets, Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone's electrifying chemistry on screen, foot-tapping music, and patriotic theme make Siddharth Anand's new film one of the most anticipated films of the season. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi and will be released in theatres on 25 January.





Shahid Kapoor- Kriti Sanon untitled next



Fresh from her National Award win for Mimi, Kriti Sanon will pair up with Shahid Kapoor for a love story. The fresh pairing and the first look of the film have got fans excited although the makers are yet to announce the title of the film. Schedule for a February 9 release.

Laapataa Ladies



Kiran Rao's second directorial venture has already been receiving great reviews at various international film festivals including TIFF where it premiered. A satire based in the interiors of Central India, the film may not have feature any superstar but the story itself seems effective. The film will be released in India on March 1. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Laapataa Ladies features Ravi Kishan.

Singham Again



Rohit Shetty's cop universe gets bigger as a bevy of stars join the third installment of Singham. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role along with Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. It doesn't get bigger than this! The film releases in August. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) × Yodha



Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra collaborate once again after Shershaah (2021) for yet another actioner. Malhotra will play a commando in the film which has been directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The film also stars Disha Patani in a key role and will hit theatres on March 15.

The Crew



When a film features Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh- expectations are bound to be high. Touted as a slice-of-life film against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, the film is being helmed by Rajesh Krishnan and released on March 22. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) × Metro... In Dino



Anurag Basu makes a comeback with a sequel of sorts to his 2007 hit musical Life ..In A Metro. Typical to his style of cinema, Metro..In Dino is an ensemble film that features stars like Aditya Roy Kapur, Sarah Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi. The film hits theatres on March 29.