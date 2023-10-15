Meet Shakti Shetty! Deepika Padukone's first look from Singham Again unveiled

Deepika Padukone is here as Lady Singham! On Sunday (15 Oct), Padukone treated fans with her first look from the cop universe. The actress will make her debut as Lady Singham in Shetty's next directorial, Singham Again.



Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared two posters of her as she went on to reveal her character name, i.e., Shakti Shetty.



In the first poster, Deepika looks rowdy. Wearing the police uniform, the Chennai Express actress is nabbing the criminal with a witty reaction on her face. The next poster is a close-up and shows Deepika posing with her gun and a big smile on her face.

Deepika's friends and fans were quick to react to the poster.

Parineeti Chopra turns showstopper for Faabiiana at Lakme Fashion Week: Watch



Ranveer Singh, who made his debut in Shetty's cop universe with Simmba, reacted to Deepika's first look. He commented, ''AAG LAGA DEGI.''



Hrithik Roshan commented, ''Amazing 💥 nicely done.''



Ranveer Singh, who made his debut in Shetty's cop universe with Simmba, also shared a few photos on his Instagram

handle.



It's time for Singham Again!

In September, Rohit Shetty kicked off the filming of the third film, titled Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham. Devgn shared a bunch of photos on Instagram from the mahurat ceremony. The photos showed Devgn, director Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, and other members of the team. 12 years ago, we gave Indian Cinema its biggest cinematic Cop Universe. With all the love we have received over the years, the force got stronger and the Singham family got bigger. Today we come together to take our franchise ahead with Singham Again!#RohitShetty #SinghamAgain pic.twitter.com/9WYbJ8omMc — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 16, 2023 × Singham Again will be the third film in the superhit cop franchise that started in 2011 with the film Singham.

Rohit's directorial will be released next year on August 15, Independence Day. The movie will clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.