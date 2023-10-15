Meet Shakti Shetty! Deepika Padukone's first look from Singham Again unveiled
In September, Rohit Shetty kicked off the filming of the third film, titled Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham.
Deepika Padukone is here as Lady Singham! On Sunday (15 Oct), Padukone treated fans with her first look from the cop universe. The actress will make her debut as Lady Singham in Shetty's next directorial, Singham Again.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared two posters of her as she went on to reveal her character name, i.e., Shakti Shetty.
In the first poster, Deepika looks rowdy. Wearing the police uniform, the Chennai Express actress is nabbing the criminal with a witty reaction on her face. The next poster is a close-up and shows Deepika posing with her gun and a big smile on her face.
Sharing the poster, Deepika wrote, ''Introducing…Shakti Shetty!''
Director Rohit Shetty shared the poster as he went on to reveal that Deepika's cop role will be the most brutal and violent officer in his entire universe.
The caption read, "Naari Sita Ka Bhi Roop Hai Aur Durga Ka Bhi... Meet The Most Brutal And Violent Officer Of Our Cop Universe… Shakti Shetty... My Lady Singham… Deepika Padukone." See what he posted:
This will be the second big collaboration between Rohit and Deepika after Chennai Express in 2013. The film starring
Shah Rukh Khan is one of the highest-grossing movies in India.
Deepika's friends and fans were quick to react to the poster.
Parineeti Chopra turns showstopper for Faabiiana at Lakme Fashion Week: Watch
Ranveer Singh, who made his debut in Shetty's cop universe with Simmba, reacted to Deepika's first look. He commented, ''AAG LAGA DEGI.''
Hrithik Roshan commented, ''Amazing 💥 nicely done.''
Ranveer Singh, who made his debut in Shetty's cop universe with Simmba, also shared a few photos on his Instagram
handle.
It's time for Singham Again!
In September, Rohit Shetty kicked off the filming of the third film, titled Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham. Devgn shared a bunch of photos on Instagram from the mahurat ceremony. The photos showed Devgn, director Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, and other members of the team.
12 years ago, we gave Indian Cinema its biggest cinematic Cop Universe. With all the love we have received over the years, the force got stronger and the Singham family got bigger. Today we come together to take our franchise ahead with Singham Again!#RohitShetty #SinghamAgain pic.twitter.com/9WYbJ8omMc— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 16, 2023
Singham Again will be the third film in the superhit cop franchise that started in 2011 with the film Singham.
Rohit's directorial will be released next year on August 15, Independence Day. The movie will clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.
