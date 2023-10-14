Sonam Kapoor sends legal notice to YouTuber for making fun of her

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who tied the knot in 2018 and now have a son named Vayu, have reportedly taken legal action against YouTuber Raginyy over a video that humorously roasted the Bollywood actress.

Raginyy's video playfully poked fun at some statements made by Sonam in her 2018 film Veere Di Wedding. While the video led to a significant surge in Raginyy's followers, from 7,000 to a substantial 37,000, it also resulted in a legal notice served by the actress and her husband.

The legal notice contends that the video has cast a negative shadow on the reputation of both Sonam and Anand, as well as their fashion brands. In response, Raginyy shared another video titled She Who Must Not Be Named and posted a screenshot of the legal notice on her Instagram account. However, Instagram later removed the screenshot.

News of the legal notice quickly spread on social media, prompting a wave of support for the YouTuber. Many users defended Raginyy, asserting that her video did not contain offensive content. One commenter praised her for her articulate approach, saying, "You've made some excellent points. You're so much more articulate than Soham and Anaaj. You go, girl."

Another pointed out the expiration of the authorisation period, stating, "The letter says they authorised for 6 months, it's been 8 months now. The company doesn't have any right now."

A third commenter advised not to respond to the legal notice, stating, "No need to give them bhaav. Even the reply draft from your side isn't required. Trust me, supplement companies have sent me legal notices in the past (from India's top advocate firm), and one of them got shut down within 30 days of sending. And subscribers are almost 7k now, ji."

Another comment emphasised the fair use of YouTube content, saying, "No one can give you any copyright strike even for the Koffee with Karan clip since it is under the fair use of YouTube. You can use any clip as long as you are putting some narration or commentary on it."

The legal tussle between the prominent Bollywood couple and the YouTuber has sparked a broader conversation about the boundaries of humour and copyright issues in the digital age. It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold and whether it will have lasting implications for content creators and artists.

