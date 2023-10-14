Eric Roth set to script Netflix's limited series on John F. Kennedy
Netflix is set to produce a limited series based on the life of former US President John F. Kennedy, drawing inspiration from the acclaimed biography JFK: Coming Of Age In The American Century, 1917-1956 by Fredrik Logevall.
The series will delve into the early years of John F. Kennedy, chronicling his journey from birth to his time as the junior US Senator from Massachusetts, focusing on the first volume of Logevall's biography.
Eric Roth, a renowned film writer and Academy Award winner, is on board to write and executive produce the project, as reported by Variety. His distinguished career includes an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Forrest Gump in 1995, along with multiple nominations for his work on films such as Munich, A Star Is Born, and Dune.
Roth is also credited as a writer for Martin Scorsese's highly anticipated film, Killers of the Flower Moon.
Netflix's vision for the series draws parallels with its hit show, The Crown, a historical drama that follows the British royal family's journey. The Kennedy family's profound influence on American history offers a captivating backdrop for this project. While the format and casting details are yet to be finalised, the series promises to be a compelling exploration of the Kennedy legacy.
Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping of Chernin Entertainment will serve as executive producers alongside Eric Roth. The search is underway for a showrunner to guide the series to fruition.
Netflix has not issued an official comment regarding the development, as of now.
