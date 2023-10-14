Parineeti Chopra turns showstopper for Faabiiana at Lakme Fashion Week: Watch

Parineeti Chopra made a stunning appearance on Day 4 of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) X Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) 2023, where she turned showstopper for Faabiiana. This marked her first public appearance at a fashion event following her wedding to politician Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti radiated elegance and bridal grace as she showcased Faabiiana's exquisite collection at the LFW. The actress donned a resplendent pearl white saree adorned with intricate embellishments and opulent embroidery along the borders. Her choice to wear sindoor and choora added a touch of traditional charm to her look.

The saree cascaded gracefully from her shoulder to the floor, creating an ethereal aura. She paired it with a matching backless blouse featuring a wide neckline, half-length sleeves, a cropped hem, and a snug bust. Completing the ensemble, a sheer net cape draped over her shoulders, creating a flowing train effect at the back.

Parineeti's choice of accessories included a polki choker, layered necklace, matching ear studs, statement rings, bracelets, and her blush pink choora from her recent nuptials. To accentuate her glamour, she opted for sindoor, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, defined brows, a berry-toned lip shade, rosy cheekbones, and mascara-laden lashes. Her centre-parted open locks served as the perfect finishing touch.

Pictures and videos from Parineeti's runway appearance for Faabiiana swiftly went viral on social media, with fans applauding her remarkable look and the cultural elements she incorporated into her attire. Notably, the snippets captured Parineeti confidently strutting the ramp alongside the designers of Faabiiana and even dancing with them.

In September, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged vows in a private ceremony at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, attended by close friends and family. Since then, the couple has been the centre of media attention, and Parineeti's appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week marked her much-anticipated return to the public eye.

