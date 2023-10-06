Sarah Jessica Parker stuns in mismatched heels at New York City ballet gala

Sarah Jessica Parker, the iconic actress known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts with her daring style choices. The 58-year-old star recently turned heads at the New York City Ballet’s 2023 Fall Gala, which she attended alongside her husband, actor Matthew Broderick.

Parker channelled her inner ballerina, donning an elegant off-the-shoulder dress from Carolina Herrera. However, it was her footwear that stole the spotlight – the sold-out Dish sandals from her own SJP collection. What sets these shoes apart is their unconventional design: they are meant to be worn mismatched. One of Parker's open-toe heels was black, while the other was mauve, both adorned with a distinctive diamond-circle buckle on top.

Adding to her ensemble, Parker sported a large black bow in her hair and carried a silver purse. She accessorised with vintage Fred Leighton diamond rings, Kwiat diamond studs, and a Vacheron Constantin watch, creating a timeless and glamorous look.

The actress's choice of mismatched shoes paid homage to her iconic Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw. Fans may recall the episode in season 3 where Carrie famously sported a metallic red Christian Louboutin sandal on her right foot and a teal one on the left, sparking a fashion trend that endures to this day.

Matthew Broderick, Parker's husband, exuded classic style in a black tuxedo. His ensemble included a matching jacket, pants, and shoes, all accompanied by a white shirt and a black bowtie.

The star-studded event also saw the presence of other celebrities, including Vanessa Williams, Justin Theroux, and Molly Ringwald, who added to the glitz and glamour of the ballet gala.

Parker shared her fashion-forward look on Instagram, showcasing her outfit from behind and captioning it with, "Everything was beautiful at the ballet X, SJ." Fans and followers flooded her comments with admiration for her style and the reference to the chorus line.

