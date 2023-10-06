Navya Nanda reacts to trolls who bashed her for her ramp walk at Paris Fashion Week

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Indian film legends Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, recently responded to a troll who criticised her recent appearance on the ramp at Paris Fashion Week. She also shared a series of captivating photos from her participation in the L’Oréal show.

In the first image, Navya radiated confidence as she held a card bearing her name. She gracefully posed in her stylish attire in another photo and offered a glimpse of the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background. A heartwarming snapshot captured her alongside her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, and mother, Shweta Bachchan. At the event, Navya showcased her fashion flair in an off-shoulder red dress paired with silver heels.

Accompanying the pictures, Navya penned a poignant caption, "Walking for a cause. A night that was dedicated towards celebrating women and empowerment. Thank you @lorealparis for giving me the chance to be a part of a very special show, alongside all your other ambassadors and spokespersons from around the world. We walked as a family. Women of different professions, different ages, colours, shapes & sizes - celebrating diversity & worth."

"As Cause Ambassador for the @lorealparis family, I am grateful for the chance to work towards creating safer ecosystems for women through their Stand Up initiative! Thank you for giving me the chance to represent my country and the cause I stand for on this platform. A reminder to anyone who might need to hear it, YOU'RE WORTH IT. We are ALL worth it," she added, emphasising the importance of her role in the L’Oréal family.

In response to her post, one person commented, "Put some hard work into learning ramp walk next time as you weren't the best sight there! Brave of you to have taken this step but more training is required." Navya replied with grace, saying, "Okay," along with joined hands emoji.

Shweta Bachchan, her mother, stepped in to offer encouragement, saying, "Keep following your heart, Navya, you shine brightest when you do, and I am so so proud of you. Be fearless. Onwards and Upwards." Navya reciprocated the affection, responding with, "Love you Mom."

