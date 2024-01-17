Maharani season 3 trailer: Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti

Maharani is back! Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti will return in season 3 of Maharani.

Makers dropped a new trailer of Maharani season 3 in which we can see Huma Qureshi finally clears her Class XII exams. In the teaser, you can hear her say: “Hum chauthi fail they to aap sab ki naak mein dum kar diye, graduate ho jayenge to ka hoga aap sab ka (I made life difficult for you when I was just a school dropout, what will happen to you when I become a graduate).”

The teaser reads: “Pareeksha ki tayyari hai jaari. Phir aa rahi hai #Maharani (we are prepared to face the exams as Maharani is coming once again)!”

Watch the trailer here:

In the show, Huma plays a school dropout whose life takes a 360 degree turn when her husband and chief minister is sent to jail and she ends up heading the state government. In season 3, she is now back after completing her school education and prepping to do her graduation.