Looking for an easy weekend? These short films may be your dream way to unwind

The best way to enjoy a Sunday evening is with a cup of your favorite beverage and a collection of good movies to watch.



Released under Amazon mini-TV--an Amazon affiliate--here's a little lis of three-short film recommendations for a quick movie marathon.



Ek Jhalak



Amit Sadh aka Naman is seen perfectly balancing his life as a single father, a good son, and as a successful video editor until a cool breeze, Rasika enters the story. She is his new neighbor who moved in with her father and daughter. Naman is seen putting a lot of effort to just get Ek Jhalak(a glimpse) of Rasika. The final Jhalak is mesmerizing which leaves Naman speechless with a smile. Written and Directed by Deepmala, this is not just an ordinary story, it's a special one that will keep you on your toes until the end and leave you with a smile on your face too, just like Naman.

Transistor



This story is set in the year 1975 the time when emergency was declared and it was chaos all around, as a lot of men were forcefully vasectomized. In a small village, a young teenage girl Ahsaas Channa is seen stealing a moment with her transistor along with a teenage boy Mohammad Samad who sits a distance adores her. The story takes a turn when he accidentally breaks the transistor and the boy has to pay a big price to replace it. It leaves us with a question: what will happen now will the budding love cherish and survive or not, find it out yourself.



Kaande Pohe



Just like the title, this short film starring Tushar Pandey as Sanjay and Ahsaas Channa as Manisha is a little spicy, sour, sweet, and delicious. A delight with a tangy twist just like a lemon on the poha is exactly what you are in it for. It’s an occasion where Sanjay comes to Manisha’s house to ask her hand in marriage and gets to know a lot more about her and her work. At first, it seems a bit spicy but soon all the flavors of the story start to mix up well to give a perfect thing to enjoy. A spark is felt between them and gives you good vibes throughout.

