'Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir Khan suffered a knee injury while filming this scene

Aamir Khan chooses precious few projects, but when he does, he more often than not strikes gold. His last starring appearance, in 2018's 'Thugs of Hindostan' was a rare misfire, and a huge one at that. With his next, he has chosen a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks-starrer classic 'Forrest Gump'. Titled 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the film is directed by Advait Chandan, and also stars Kareena Kapoor as female lead. Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh also feature in the cast, the former in his Hindi film debut. It remains to be seen whether Aamir and Advait will be able to recreate the magic of Robert Zemeckis's classic.

Apparently, Aamir's passion for acting went too far when he injured his knee while recreating one of the most iconic scenes from the original. There is one scene in which Forrest (Hanks) begins to run for no reason after a heartbreaking event. He keeps running and running. He does that for three years, grows a shaggy beard and becomes famous.

In recreating that scene, Aamir's titular runs across the length and breadth of India and the actor reportedly pushed his limits while filming the sequence. He had injured his knee and was also undergoing physiotherapy. He was also doped up on painkillers, and yet nothing could stop Aamir from performing.

Meanwhile, Aamir's allegedly less than perfect Punjabi accent in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' promos has kicked off a debate as to whether he should have gone full Punjabi. Actor Sargun Mehta disagrees, saying nobody could have understood him if he spoke 'pure Punjabi'.

“If Aamir would have said in pure Punjabi, nobody could have understood. If the superstar next does a Bengali film and use too much of Bengali words, then we’ll be not able to understand it," Sargun told India.com.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' hits theatres on August 11.