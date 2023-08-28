Kay Kay Menon's Bambai Meri Jaan to release on this date on Amazon Prime

The new gangstar drama is on the way! Today, Farhan Akhtar unveiled the teaser of the upcoming drama titled Bambai Meri Jaan. The gripping gangster drama boasts an ensemble cast of Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya, and Amyra Dastur in leading roles.



On Monday, Farhan unveiled the teaser for the drama that teases the dark gangster world. Sharing the teaser on the social media handle, Akhtar wrote, "From nothing, to something, & then everything #BambaiMeriJaanOnPrime, new series, Sept 14 (sic)."



The 10-episode drama will be released on September 14 on Amazon Prime.



Ritesh Sidhwani, who is one of the executive producers along with Akhtar, said that the show is set in the post-independence era.



Set in the post-independence era, the story chronicles the life and rise of a young man, Dara Kadri, torn between his father’s law enforcement legacy and his own journey into the heart of organised crime.

Directed by Shujaat Saudagar, the show will tell the gripping story of a father and son, who are two sides of the same coin.



Created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar, the thrilling drama is based on a story by S. Hussain Zaidi.



Revealing more about the show's plot, he said: ''Set in the post-independence era, Bambai Meri Jaan chronicles the birth of the underworld in Mumbai set against the backdrop of a free nation. Viewers will witness a gripping gangster thriller, exploring the classic, universal battle of good versus evil. We are truly delighted to be working with Prime Video yet again to bring another thought-provoking series to our viewers around the world."



The show is backed by Excel Media and Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar.

