Kartik Aaryan starts shoot for 'Shehzada', shares picture from set

Kartik Aaryan is possibly the busiest actor currently with a lineup of films he's already associated with and has completed.

He shared a picture from the sets of his new film ‘Shehzada’ as he kick starts shooting for the film. This comes after he recently shared a kickass trailer of his upcoming next ‘Dhamaka’.

Taking to his Instagram, Kartik shared an image with the clapper. He captioned it: "#Shehzada ???? shuru.."

Kartik Aaryan has been busy with promotions, launch events and film shoots. For Shehzada, Kartik is set to work with director Rohit Dhawan for the first time. Also see: 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' trailer: It's originals Saif-Rani vs Siddhanth-Sharvari

Apart from Dhamaka and Shehzada, Kartik also has ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Freddy’ in which the actor will be seen opposite Alaya F.

67th National Film Awards ceremony: Kangana Ranaut shares pic with Dhanush

National Film Awards ceremony: 'Chhichhore' director dedicates award to Sushant Singh Rajput