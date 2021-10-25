National Film Awards ceremony: 'Chhichhore' director dedicates award to Sushant Singh Rajput

As the 67th National Film Awards ceremony took place today in New Delhi after being delayed on several occasions last year because of the pandemic, the ceremony saw a flood of emotions as ‘Chhichhore’ film won best Hindi feature award.

Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari received the award and dedicated it to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and said that he “made us proud”.

While dedicating the National Award to the actor, Nitesh said, "Sushant is an integral part of our film. He made us proud. We are dedicating this award to him."

Last year when the awards were announced, the film's producer, Sajid Nadiadwala took to Instagram, “On the behalf of NGE I dedicate this extremely prestigious award to Sushant Singh Rajput. We can’t get over his loss ever but I sincerely pray that this award gives a little bit of happiness to his family and fans which includes me. And I am tremendously grateful to Nitesh Tiwari for giving us all this very special movie.”

Chhichhore was released on September 6, 2019, and marked Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant's first collaboration. The actor Sushant Singh Rajput died in June 2020. It was his last commercially successful and critically acclaimed film that crossed the Rs 100-crore mark.

As for other award winners, while Kangana Ranaut received her National Award for best actress for her roles in two films ‘Manikarnika’ and ‘Panga’, Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush picked up best actor National Awards for their roles in ‘Bhonsle’ and ‘Asuran’ -- Hindi and Tamil films. Asuran was also awarded best Tamil film.