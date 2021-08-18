Kareena Kapoor's newborn baby Jeh has already had a filmy debut; here's how

If Taimur and Jeh, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sons pick up Bollywood as their career choice and become mega stars, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone honestly but if we tell you Jeh has already made his film debut, you might take a minute and read it again.

Kareena Kapoor was heavily pregnant while she shot for the some leftover portions of her film with Aamir Khan, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which is official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks starrer ‘Forrest Gump’. During an interview when Kareena was asked about challenges she faced while shooting as she was pregnant, the actress said, "100 percent credit goes to Aamir Khan for being absolutely wonderful and taking security measures, not knowing what Covid is and to have an artist who is five months pregnant. I give him all the credit for looking after me and having faith in our entire crew. We used to continuously test them.”

During her conversation with NDTV, Kareena shared she used to travel to the film’s set from Pataudi to Delhi at the time. She said, "We had a comfortable shoot. I used to commute from Pataudi to Delhi, because I had requested Saif to come with me, because Taimur was also with me and I wanted him to feel comfortable. I had an hour and half journey in the car every day and we shot late nights mostly.”

She added, "I was constantly in touch with my gynecologist, asking him if the baby would be safe and if I am working and I am not getting rest, how it is affecting my baby. So, he was like if you are getting eight hours of sleep in the day, you can be working late in the night. He just said that keep washing your hands, wear the mask and keep faith and that's exactly what I did, and it was a brilliant shoot," she said.

She then made the big reveal and said that Jeh is in fact an important part of the film. "So, my son is practically in Laal Singh Chaddha. He is in the romantic song with Aamir and me,” she revealed.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is now a mother of two sons -- Jeh and Taimur. She has documented her pregnancy in her latest book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.' The actress recently launched the book and termed it as her third child.