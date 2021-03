'Laal Singh Chaddha' to 'Looop Lapeta' Bollywood remakes to watch out for

Over the years, Bollywood has taken inspiration from plenty of film industries around the globe and this year we have quite a few that are ready to hit the screens. From Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai': here is the list of upcoming Bollywood remakes that you need to watch out for.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's most awaited movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official Hindi remake of the cult classic, 'Forrest Gump'. Based on a 1986 novel by Winston Groom, the film starring Tom Hanks was a massive hit.

The 1994 movie, which was a huge hit and won six Academy Awards in 1995, including Best Actor, follows the story of a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama, who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th century United States.

(Photograph:Twitter)