Karan Johar reacts to trolls targeting Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh after Koffee With Karan 8 episode

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently took to Instagram to engage with social media users in a live session where he discussed his work, but also had a few words for the "trollers" who criticised the first episode of his iconic talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 8. This particular episode featured Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, whose candid remarks generated mixed reactions from viewers.

Acknowledging the ongoing discussions and debates surrounding the Ranveer and Deepika episode, Karan Johar wrote, "Do what you need to do because no one's looking." He also said that no one is hearing the people who are attacking the B-town couple.

Further, in response to online trolls, KJo made it clear that negativity and trolling were fruitless endeavors. He said, "Trolling gets you nowhere. You are landing nowhere." Demonstrating his willingness to heed feedback from social media, the celebrated filmmaker also stated that he is actively making changes in upcoming episodes of Koffee With Karan based on constructive criticism.

The Ranveer and Deepika episode of the show had sparked considerable controversy. The couple openly discussed their relationship and marriage, with Deepika revealing that she initially wanted to remain single after experiencing difficult relationships. "Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other," she disclosed, referring to her relationship with Ranveer.

A playful exchange on the show involved Deepika asking Ranveer about her past suitors. An amused Ranveer, however, reminded her of her earlier statement, saying, "Just a few minutes ago you said you were seeing other people and now you can't remember?" The episode also drew attention when Ranveer was accused of "repurposing" his story about meeting ex-girlfriend Anushka Sharma to describe his first meeting with Deepika.

Despite the controversies, the episode had a heartwarming moment as Deepika and Ranveer shared their wedding video with the world for the first time.

In the next episode of Koffee With Karan, viewers will get to see sibling duo Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol on the couch. New episodes of the show will drop every Thursday on Disney+Hotstar.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE